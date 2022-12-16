How to Watch ‘1923’ – Where to Stream the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

When we think about the most important decades in American history, many points to the 1770s because of the revolution, the 1940s for World War II, and even the 1960s for the birth of the counter-culture movement. However, the 1920s arguably saw greater change and gave birth to the modern American identity we know today. With the red scare, one of the worst pandemics in human history, and the rise of gangsters and mob rule with the prohibition, the 1920s was one of the most volatile periods in American history. It’s only natural that a Yellowstone television series should focus on this decade and its effects on the fictional but legendary Dutton family. With so many historical events and trends to work with, we’re sure to learn a lot more about this illustrious family in 1923, the newest addition to the Yellowstone universe. For anybody still wondering when, how, and where they can watch the show, you’ve come to the right place.









What Platform Is 1923 On?

1923 is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Unfortunately, you cannot watch 1923 without a Paramount+ subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get a Paramount+ membership for as little as $4.99 a month.

What Is 1923 About?

Here is the official synopsis for 1923 via Paramount+:

The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

When Will 1923 Premiere?

1923 will premiere on Sunday, December 18th.

How Many Episodes of 1923 Will There Be?

The series is set to run for two seasons with eight episodes each.

Who Is in the Cast of 1923?

1923 can boast having one of the most stacked casts in TV. Harrison Ford stars as the family patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, Jacob Dutton. Ford has been one of the biggest and highest-grossing movie stars since the 1970s when he scored the role of Han Solo in Star Wars as well as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark and its sequels. Since then, Ford has worked in genres as diverse as sci-fi with Blade Runner, romantic comedies with Working Girls, and thrillers like The Fugitive. Though his career is legendary, he has only secured one Oscar nomination for his role as the detective in Witness, the police procedural about a crime witnessed by an Amish woman and her child. Recently, Ford appeared in the Blade Runner sequel Blade Runner 2049 for which he received critical acclaim, and will also don the fedora and crack the whip once more in next summer’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

As the matriarch of the family, Helen Mirren stars as Cara Dutton. For much of her career, Mirren was a respected stage actor in England. Though she did not enjoy Ford’s level of fame for much of her career, she became one of only a handful of actresses to receive the Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Award twice. By the 2000s, she had garnered international acclaim for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. Since then, she has starred in films like The Last Station, The Debt, and even The Fate of the Furious. She is set to star in Golda, a Golda Meir biopic, and next year’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Sebastian Roche stars as Father Renaud, the headmaster of the school for American Indians. Roche rose to prominence for his role in The Last of the Mohicans and has since enjoyed a great deal of success in television. He became a series regular on General Hospital and then moved to fantasy television with Fringe, Supernatural, and The Originals. He is currently starring in the anthology series, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Rounding out the cast, Timothy Dalton stars as Donald Whitfield, a powerful, egotistical, and dangerous man. Dalton has been a star of British cinema since the late 1960s. His credits include The Lion in Winter, License to Kill as James Bond, and Hot Fuzz.

Who Is the Creator of 1923?

The creator of 1923 is Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan began his career as an actor. His first taste of fame came when he starred in the teen noir mystery drama, Veronica Mars and later gained more critical acclaim for his role on Sons of Anarchy. His first script was produced in 2015. Sicario, directed by Denis Villeneuve, followed a principled FBI officer who becomes involved in a government task force to take down the Mexican Cartel alongside Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), a mercenary with a shady past. His next script, Hell or High Water, told the story of two brothers who are forced to rob banks and for his final film in this thematic trilogy, he took the director’s reins to tell the story of a murder on Native land with Wind River. With this trilogy, he established himself as a writer who not only wrote intriguing characters but had something to say about American identity and expansion. His focus now is on the Yellowstone TV series and has plans for a few more spinoffs including 6666.

Other Shows From Taylor Sheridan

To help you out while you wait for this series to premiere on Paramount+ here’s a list of just a few Taylor Sheridan shows that delve into historical concepts like Westward Expansion on an operatic scale.

Yellowstone – The first of this series, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in the present day. By now, the Duttons are the owners of the largest ranch in Montana. Because of this, the Dutton family is often butting heads with developers, residents, and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Sheridan gives the spotlight to the rural Midwest and proves it is fertile ground for storytelling. Even though they aren’t a royal family in a fantastical land like Game of Thrones or a family dealing in the high-rolling world of media magnates like Succession, the show still carries weight and creates suspense out of life on a ranch. With a cast including the likes of Kevin Costner and Wes Bentley, it’s one of Sheridan’s best pieces.

1883 – Just as 1923 traces the Dutton family’s origins, 1883 goes back in time even further to uncover just how their land was won. The show begins with the Dutton family leaving their home in Tennessee for Fort Worth, Texas. Along their journey, they join a European immigrant wagon train and change course instead for Montana, where they will eventually establish the Yellowstone Ranch. The show confronts the reality of the post-Civil War south as the Duttons still harbor resentment for the South’s loss. It also deals with the violent takeover of Native land and the disastrous ripple effect it has had on American society. 1883 proved that the Dutton family and their struggle were worthy of exploration anytime or anyplace.

Tulsa King – While Sheridan’s focus on American expansion has usually been limited to cowboys, he is changing that with his newest show, Tulsa King. Made with Boardwalk Empire creator, Terence Winter, serving as showrunner, the show follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), a New York Mafia capo who just completed a 25-year prison sentence. Upon his release, his bosses send him to Tulsa, so he can establish criminal operations there, even though he knows nothing about the place. If there were any east coasters who still were not convinced of Sheridan’s credentials, this seems like the show to stop them dead in their tracks.

