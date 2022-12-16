Hybrid cloud: A business reality in 2023 – Express Computer

By Srikanth Doranadula, Group Vice President, Technology and Systems for Oracle India

Digital transformation, given its various benefits, has now become imperative for organisations across sectors, especially in the highly competitive business environment. I found that even though we are moving to a cloud-first world, some of the workloads hold sensitive data, latency-sensitive and regulatory requirements require different approaches. A well-thought-over hybrid cloud strategy can help businesses to address concerns efficiently.

As businesses learn to fully embrace various technologies and understand the value that they bring, there is a heightened acceptance for the cloud. Research by Gartner also echoes the same thought stating that enterprise IT spending on cloud computing, within addressable market segments, will overtake spending on traditional IT in 2025. Even with much such research supporting the value of the cloud, moving beyond a traditional IT setup to a cloud-based model can be daunting for many businesses.

Amongst its many benefits, hybrid cloud solutions, allow customers to have the power of choice and customisation to create a strategy that suits their requirements. Considering maximum control remains with the businesses, they are able to invest in the cloud at their own pace. In my conversations with various leaders, IT leaders can gauge what is right for them and proceed accordingly basis their judgment of the cloud. With unmatched flexibility in segmenting data and configuring it between on-premise and cloud, the hybrid cloud has grown to become a go-to option for businesses.

To support this, market research suggests that the hybrid cloud market will reach nearly USD 97.6 billion by 2023. At Oracle, we have customers across sectors leveraging hybrid cloud offerings however, we do understand that it becomes much more relevant for public sector organisations with sensitive data residing with them. Industries can all move to leverage hybrid cloud offerings for multiplied benefits, regulatory compliance, and overall efficiency of public services.

As technology becomes the most important aspect of any business, there is an abundance of

opportunity in the cloud world for organisations to find the right cloud environment for them. As businesses understand the value of the cloud, they will eventually be able to leverage the benefits of hybrid cloud-like environments too. I personally believe that many organisations – both public sector and otherwise – will learn to embrace hybrid cloud route for utmost innovation in their business objectives and simultaneously craft an efficient hybrid cloud strategy.

Oracle being a customer-centric organisation, offer options such as Oracle Exadata [email protected] under our hybrid cloud portfolio. It is one of the simplest ways to move an organisation’s business-critical Oracle Database workloads to the cloud. With this, customers get to leverage Oracle Exadata Database Service which simultaneously runs and also gets fully managed Oracle Autonomous Database Service inside customers’ data centers. This is done behind their firewalls which is critical for meeting strict data residency and security requirements. With such solutions, customers can experience the highest cloud database performance, scalability, and availability along with running all types of database workloads faster.