IARPA to Discuss Analytics Intelligence Program With Industry

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity will host a Proposers’ Day on Jan. 11 to explain the objectives and technical requirements of a new effort to facilitate artificial intelligence-based evidence analysis.

IARPA said Wednesday the Rapid Explanation, Analysis and Sourcing Online program aims to help intelligence analysts overcome data uncertainty and conflicts as they work on national security problems.

The agency plans to enlist industry to develop systems that will enable the automatic generation of feedback and improve analytical reasoning in critical government reports.

A resulting platform is intended to help intelligence analysts ensure they submit accurate and clear reports to the White House and policymakers in a timely manner.

