Categories
Celebrities

If You Haven’t Noticed, Michelle Obama’s Book Tour Outfits Have


We’re here because Michelle is currently touring with her book across the nation, and (respectfully) she looks DAMN GOOD.

Starting out hot, Michelle wore this jumpsuit with a cinched waist on her Chicago stop:

Love the swooped bay-ang and matching heels:

In San Francisco, Auntie paired wide-leg jeans with a black bodysuit and wrap:

Who told her to be so stylish?

Then she did a second night in the city, and though everything about the video below is corny, her outfit certainly isn’t:

I feel like this fit is straight out of TikTok:

When Michelle was paired with Tracee Ellis Ross, the duo wore fun suits together. Michelle opted for a deep velvet green that I can imagine many of us begging our friends to “feel it” if we saw this in a store:

And obviously she had to go for a crisp white when sitting down with the legendary queen of interviews, Oprah:

Later in the tour, I was thrilled to see Michelle going back to her tried-and-true staple: a plum monochrome moment…

…because who could ever forget this Inauguration Day lewk that broke the internet? Not I.

Shifting into something super classy, Michelle stunned in this yellow two-piece:

Let me give y’all some angles:

Then she proved that she could look just as good in something more casual:

I’ve never looked this good in denim on denim, and I never will:

She can do denim, tracksuits, up, down, or full-on leather, as she did in Atlanta, where she was joined onstage by Tyler Perry:

Madame can honestly do it all, and I will continue tuning in for each fashion moment.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.