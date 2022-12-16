Inkulinati is coming to Xbox Game Pass on January 31, 2023 – Xbox

Your Royal Highness!

All of us here at the Inkulinati Academy are thrilled to announce that our Inkulinati Masters along with their Beasts are coming to Xbox and Windows PCs with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as a day one release! All of the medieval superstars you would expect to see, such as Hildegard von Bingen, Sir Godrey, Dante, and even the strange Loony, are all featured in Inkulinati. Now, you’re probably thinking “Well, that’s all fine and everything, but what the heck is Inkulinati?” And that, my Liege, is a fantastic question. Let us explain. Inkulinati is a turn-based strategy in which a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog’s sword. You will fight other Inkulinati Masters on the pages of medieval books using guile, smarts, quills, and wits. Sounds interesting? Great! Let us tell you more.

Shhh… A battle is taking place as we speak…

A single-player campaign for the ages

In Inkulinati you will be able to embark on an ever-changing journey which, hopefully, will culminate in you becoming the greatest Inkulinati Master of all time. I’m sure that on the surface, this sounds rather easy, but do not be fooled my wise Liege. The Inkulinati single-player campaign is filled with many dangers, as well as adventures. Maybe even… dangerous adventures (*gasp*!). You will not only battle other Inkulinati Masters across the land, but you will also encounter Wild Beasts (Beasts who have no master), meet interesting characters such as the Bard who may sing songs about your feats (for a fee of course), a Tavern Lady that will be ready to replenish your thirst, and you might even meet a goose! Every time you embark on a new adventure, it’ll always be different to the one you had previously. No adventure is the same. It’s unique – just like yourself my Sire, if I may be so bold.

Tough choices indeed

Battle One Another in Local Multiplayer

Of course, defeating Inkulinati Masters who are controlled by the dark forces of CPU and AI is fun. Nevertheless, we understand that you might seek to battle one of your friends as well. For that, we have developed the local multiplayer Hot Seat mode. Both you and your friend (or foe) can choose your Inkulinati Master and its Army of Beasts, the Battlefield on which the battle will take place, and decide on the finer details of the battle, such as Magic Ink drop frequency (that’s the substance that brings drawn Beasts to life) and if, or when, the dreaded Apocalypse arrives (a tide-turning event that comes in many forms and shapes. It’s vicious Sire, I swear!).

Nothing like a sneaky attack from behind, am I right, Sire!?

The time for more details about Inkulinati will come. There is more news ahead, so stay tuned. Inkulinati will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass on your Xbox consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) and Windows PCs via Xbox Game Preview program. What does that mean exactly? Well, over the next few months we will be working together with you, our community, on updates and changes to the game. We want to hear your feedback, comments, and ideas to make the best game possible! We hope that you will join us on this adventure together this January 31, 2023. Until then, join us in our Discord and keep your quills sharpened!