Inside Florida Tennis: USTA FL Tops 2023 Australian Open Entry

The Australian Open kicks off the 2023 Grand Slam Cycle with USTA FL having eight players represented on the early entry list.

Three men, Sebastian Korda (Bradenton), Reilly Opelka (Palm Coast), and Ben Shelton (Gainseville), with five women, Coco Gauff (Delray Beach), Sofia Kenin (Pembroke Pines), Danielle Collins (St. Petersburg), Amanda Anisimova (Aventura), and Sloane Stephens (Plantation) make up the pool of Florida players so far.

In 2022, Korda had his best finish yet at the Australian Open, reaching the third round. Opelka will also look for a similar result as he bowed out in the third round in the previous Aussie Grand Slam. ATP Newcomer of the Year nominee, Ben Shelton will be making his Australian Open debut in 2023. Shelton turned pro earlier in 2022 and has taken the scene by storm, racing into the Top 100. He earned a bid into the Grand Slam by winning the Wild Card Challenge and is expected to make some noise.

Over on the Women’s side, WTA Player of the Year Finalist, Coco Gauff headlines the list of Florida players. After reaching the French Open finals this year the spotlight has been shining on Gauff and she is looking to capture her first Grand Slam title in 2023.

2020 WTA Player of the Year, Sofia Kenin is making her Grand Slam return in 2023 as she is on the early entry list for the Australian Open. Kenin missed over four months in 2022 with an ankle injury and was only able to play in two Grand Slams, but she is ready to make 2023 her year.

Danielle Collins is looking to avenge her 2022 run at the Australian Open, where she lost in the Championship to Ashleigh Barty. Amanda Anisimova will look to build off her 2022 year, where she made a couple deep runs at Grand Slam events. To close out Florida’s representation on the early entry list is long-time WTA pro, Sloane Stephens. The 2017 US Open Champion is entering her 15th season and looking for her first Australian Open title of her career.

This is just an early entry list for the 2023 Australian Open and more Florida players can and are expected to play in the tournament.

For more information on Florida players’ performances at the first Grand Slam of the year, follow us on social media and keep an eye out for the official draw.