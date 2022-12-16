International Tennis Integrity Agency Appoints Karen Moorhouse as

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has appointed Karen Moorhouse as its new CEO.

Karen will join the organisation on 6 February 2023 after 14 years at the Rugby Football League in the UK where she was Chief Regulatory Officer. Karen also served as a non-executive director on the Board of the highly successful Rugby League World Cup hosted in the north of England earlier this year. She replaces Jonny Gray, who left the organisation in September.

Jennie Price, Chair of the ITIA Board, said: “Karen stood out from a strong field of candidates as the person who combines the skills, experience and personal qualities to take integrity in tennis to the next level. As well as a deep knowledge of integrity in sport, she brings impressive governance and commercial experience to the role. Above all, she is team-focused, inclusive and collaborative. I am delighted she has decided to join us.”

Karen Moorhouse said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining and already hugely impressed by the calibre of individuals I have met so far at the ITIA and across the sport, and their commitment to integrity. By establishing and funding the ITIA, tennis is already rightly recognised as leading the way in how it deals with integrity matters. I will be focussed on working with our stakeholders and other organisations in the sporting, anti-doping and betting landscape to continue to find new ways of educating and supporting players (and others involved in the sport) and monitoring compliance with the rules. All with the overriding aim of ensuring that Tennis remains a trusted sport attracting new players, commercial partners and fans.”

