Jake Paul drops fellow YouTube star as brutal sparring video

Footage has emerged of Jake Paul dropping fellow YouTube star Faze Dee in sparring. Novice boxer Dee was caught with a right hand up top against the ropes before two heavy body shots finished him off.

It appears that the sparring session was part of a video as there were cameramen in and around the ring. Taking to Instagram Dee posted a clip of him being dropped with the caption: “Boxed Jake Paul today. Safe to say that MF got hands.

He followed this up with a series of posts on his story, saying: “Damn, a n**** really got beat up today. My bad y’all boys, I know I set us back a few years.”

In response, Paul commented: “You’re crazy bruh.” To which Dee replied, “Aye whoever steps in the ring w/ u is brave.”