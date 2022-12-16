Jake Paul drops fellow YouTube star as brutal sparring video

Footage has emerged of Jake Paul dropping fellow YouTube star Faze Dee in sparring. Novice boxer Dee was caught with a right hand up top against the ropes before two heavy body shots finished him off.
It appears that the sparring session was part of a video as there were cameramen in and around the ring. Taking to Instagram Dee posted a clip of him being dropped with the caption: “Boxed Jake Paul today. Safe to say that MF got hands.
He followed this up with a series of posts on his story, saying: “Damn, a n**** really got beat up today. My bad y’all boys, I know I set us back a few years.”
In response, Paul commented: “You’re crazy bruh.” To which Dee replied, “Aye whoever steps in the ring w/ u is brave.”
The ex-Disney actor is expected to return to the ring at some point next year against a currently undisclosed opponent. Rumoured opposition includes former Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury, MMA icon Nate Diaz, and controversial entrepreneur Andrew Tate – who is also a former professional kickboxer.
According to Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, they’re still attempting to thrash out a deal while Tate has admitted that negotiations have stalled. There has been no confirmation of any official approach being made to Diaz.
