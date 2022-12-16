Categories
Jake Paul drops fellow YouTube star as brutal sparring video


Footage has emerged of Jake Paul dropping fellow YouTube star Faze Dee in sparring. Novice boxer Dee was caught with a right hand up top against the ropes before two heavy body shots finished him off.

It appears that the sparring session was part of a video as there were cameramen in and around the ring. Taking to Instagram Dee posted a clip of him being dropped with the caption: “Boxed Jake Paul today. Safe to say that MF got hands. 

He followed this up with a series of posts on his story, saying: “Damn, a n**** really got beat up today. My bad y’all boys, I know I set us back a few years.”

In response, Paul commented: “You’re crazy bruh.” To which Dee replied, “Aye whoever steps in the ring w/ u is brave.”

The ex-Disney actor is expected to return to the ring at some point next year against a currently undisclosed opponent. Rumoured opposition includes former Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury, MMA icon Nate Diaz, and controversial entrepreneur Andrew Tate – who is also a former professional kickboxer. 

According to Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, they’re still attempting to thrash out a deal while Tate has admitted that negotiations have stalled. There has been no confirmation of any official approach being made to Diaz.



