James Martin issues health update after undergoing knee surgery

James Martin has thanked his fans for their well wishes after undergoing surgery this week. Earlier this month, the 50-year-old chef told fans he had been suffering with a knee issue for a number of years and was finally getting it sorted.
In a new update, the television star tweeted: “Just a message to say many thanks for all you kind messages, operation done now.
“Can’t sleep but guess that’s a small price to pay for now. Back and fighting fit soon!
“Also thanks to all who booked tickets already for the tour.
“Amazing response and there are already a few venues that are nearly sold out.”
The chef uploaded a picture of his dog Ralph followed by a MRI suite as he told fans he may need an operation as well.
Alongside the two snaps, the chef wrote: “Seems as if we are both getting old fella!
“Dropped hi off for an op this morning, now it seems I need one.”(sic)
In an update, he said his pet pooch was “on the mend” but added: “Me on the other hand, well we will see.”
Earlier this month while cooking on This Morning, he apologised for “hobbling around” due to his knee.
When asked if he was working over the Christmas period, the chef said he was off after his segment to finally get his injury sorted.
He explained: “It’s been suffering for a while but now I am eventually going in [to surgery].
“It’s gone, it’s finally gone.”
