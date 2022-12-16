James Martin issues health update after undergoing knee surgery

James Martin has thanked his fans for their well wishes after undergoing surgery this week. Earlier this month, the 50-year-old chef told fans he had been suffering with a knee issue for a number of years and was finally getting it sorted.

In a new update, the television star tweeted: “Just a message to say many thanks for all you kind messages, operation done now.

“Can’t sleep but guess that’s a small price to pay for now. Back and fighting fit soon!

“Also thanks to all who booked tickets already for the tour.

“Amazing response and there are already a few venues that are nearly sold out.”

