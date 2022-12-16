Johnny Depp returns as iconic Jack Sparrow for terminally ill

Johnny Depp, 59, sent a personal message to terminally ill 11-year-old Kori while dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, in a bid to fulfill the child’s final wish.

The heartwarming clip was posted by the YouTube channel Kraken the Box and has so far received nearly half a million views.

The actor could be seen in all his pirate gear as he spoke to the camera in character as Jack, reprising his most beloved role from the Disney franchise.

He said while using Captain Jack’s signature slurred speech: “So, Capt. Kori, terribly sorry I missed out on this. Meant to say it, forgot to say it, didn’t say it, gonna say it now. Saying it, I’ll say it.

“I hear tell of something they speak about in the ages of now called the YouTube channel, which I don’t understand, but why not?”

Depp then continued to praise the young boy and his YouTube channel with the comments being filled with compliments to Johnny for the heartwarming gesture.

Insomniac said: “Awe, Johnny Depp is an angel on earth. The man has a huge heart. Johnny has always been different compared to other people in Hollywood.

“He’s always stayed true to himself and walked his own road, dancing to the beat of his own drum. He’s a true rock star.”