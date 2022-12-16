Categories
Josh Lucas on How He ‘Stalked’ His Way into a Role on


Add Josh Lucas to the list of actors who are so taken with Taylor Sheridan’s writing that in his case he “stalked” the creator/showrunner of Yellowstone to land a role on the hit Paramount Network series.

Lucas recalls when he first read the script for the pilot, he wanted to play one of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) two sons—Kayce (Luke Grimes) or Jamie (Wes Bentley), but Sheridan had other actors in mind for those roles, so Lucas had to let it go. Still, he occasionally texted Sheridan saying, “Hey, man, if anything ever comes up.”

His luck changed one night when he got a phone call from Sheridan asking him, “Hey, man, can you be in Montana tomorrow morning to play John Dutton 20 years earlier?”

Lucas, of course, said yes, and during a conversation with Sheridan about the role, Sheridan was very clear about the idea that there was not going to be much for Lucas to do the first couple of seasons, but that in the fifth season, there was going to be more to do.

“I remember I was literally laying in my kids’ bunk bed, and it was late at night,” Lucas tells Parade. “I thought, ‘This guy’s crazy, he’s just crazy. There’s no Yellowstone yet, there’s no fifth season.’ The idea that a series goes one year, or two years is hard enough. Still, I jumped at the idea, and I wasn’t worried that Kevin and I don’t look terribly alike. It was more the idea of finding the tone of John Dutton.”



