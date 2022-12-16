Kate and Zara make subtle nod to Meghan Markle’s Netflix dress claim





Kate, Princess of Wales and Zara Tindall’s outfits at a Christmas Carol concert on Thursday appear to make a subtle nod to one of the claims made by Meghan Markle in the recent Netflix miniseries Harry and Meghan. Speaking in the third episode of the controversial series that the Duchess of Sussex said the usual colours she wore when she was a senior royal “camel, beige, white” were a deliberate choice.

She said in the programme: “There was thought in that. “To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there’s a group event. “I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was so I could just blend in. “Like I’m not trying to stand out here.”

In episode 5 which appeared on Netflix on Thursday the Duchess reiterated her claim. She said: "Until that last week in the UK, I rarely wore colour and I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in. "But I wore a lot of colour that week. I felt, 'Well, let's just look like a rainbow.'" However at a festive event on Thursday a number of senior royals stunned in a similar shade of burgundy whilst also sending a subtle message.

When it came to male royals the Prince of Wales wore a burgundy tie as did Zara’s husband Mike Tindall. Over 1,800 gathered for the concert which was staged to recognise the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”. Kensington Palace said that the concert was dedicated to the late Queen and the values she showed throughout her long life including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”.