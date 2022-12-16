Kate dressed with ‘decorum and solemnity’ while at carol concert





Kate’s outfit at Together at Christmas carol concert at London’s Westminster Abbey on Thursday showed the Princess was acting in “leadership” role according to an experience body language. Behavioural expert Darren Staton, a former police officer believes Kate was presenting the image of “decorum and solemnity” as she appeared alongside the Prince of Wales at the festive royal occasion.

Speaking for Slingo, Mr Stanton said: “In what is clearly going to be an emotional time with this being the first Christmas without the Queen, Prince William and Kate and the Royal children came together with King Charles and Camilla to attend the Princess of Wales’ carol service. “Kate appeared in a purple coat, which is a very spiritual colour and in psychology denotes qualities of communication and openness – we tend to see Kate dressed in this colour on certain occasions that require a certain degree of decorum and solemnity. “Upon exiting her car, she had a very confident walk and posture which is largely different to what we might have seen a decade ago when she was still very much finding her feet. “As she approached religious leaders, you could see her confidence and respect in how she positions the arms and how she presents herself. Especially as this is her event, she was every bit the leader in her own sense.”

Kate, who was smiling and looked relaxed, arrived before 4.20pm dressed in an elegant deep red coat dress with matching shoes and clutch bag. She greeted clergy at the door of the abbey before going inside where she chatted with guests and enthusiastically high-fived children. The Princess of Wales met and thanked those taking part in the service, including Paddington star Hugh Bonneville and singer Mel C. She also chatted with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice before coming back out to welcome her husband and two children, who arrived before 5pm.

More than 1,800 people are gathering in the abbey for the concert, staged to recognise the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”. Kensington Palace said the second carol service Kate has held is dedicated to the late Queen and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”. The palace said these principles are “shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them”. The King and Queen Consort also joined the Prince and Princess of Wales for the festive occasion.

The Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra were also there. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lady Gabriella Kingston, and Zara and Mike Tindall also attended. A Christmas tree in the abbey is decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen’s famous sketch, while guests were greeted with atmospheric snowflakes from a snow machine as they arrived at the entrance.