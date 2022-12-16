Kate ‘rock of the Firm’ as she steps out after Harry & Meghan series

An expert believes the Princess of Wales showcased enthusiasm and resilience as she stepped out on Thursday evening to spearhead Together at Christmas, a special Christmas Carol held at Westminster Abbey and attended, among others, by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Analysing the arrival at the abbey alongside Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, body language expert Judi James told The Sun: “She holds her gloves and clutch bag in one hand so the other can hang by her side rather than forming a body barrier. Her thumb even looks cocked, which is a signal of enthusiasm and keenness. Normally her ‘royal’ smile is completely symmetric but here she seems to be showing an asymmetric smile that is pulled up slightly higher at the right side.

“This is more of a ‘knowing’ smile with a slightly more human touch to it, suggesting what could be a flicker of recognition from the storm caused by the Netflix series, but with a look of resilience rather than any sign of anxiety or wariness.”

Kate appeared confident and keen despite the damaging allegations levelled by Meghan and Prince Harry at the Royal Family and Prince William in the second half of their Netflix programme Harry & Meghan.