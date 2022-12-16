King Charles model town locals fume at ‘miserable’ Christmas tree





Locals at King Charles’ model town have expressed disappointment over the sparsely-lit community Christmas tree, a news report has claimed. According to the news report, the 30ft tree was decorated with just one string of solar-powered lights and no baubles.

The tree reaches 30ft and should take pride of place in Queen Mother Square in Poundbury, close to Dorchester in Dorset. With the recent weather overcast, the solar-powered lights on the tree were only lit dimly. The locals felt the tree, which is placed next to the Duchess of Cornwall pub – named after Camilla Parker Bowles – looks like a sorry sight. Harriet Moorby, 77, has lived in the area for years, and usually looks forward to the Christmas decorations – but not this year.

She told The Mirror: “I’m just incredibly disappointed really. “We waited for the lights to arrive and when they finally did it’s just a single string of lights that you can barely see. “When visitors are driving past Poundbury, the Queen Mother Square is clearly visible, and at the moment we’re wasting a beautiful tree. “I don’t know why local schools weren’t contacted to create decorations because that would have been lovely. READ MORE: William’s speech sends thinly veiled warning to Harry and Meghan

He said: “The Duchy of Cornwall is responsible for the tree and they have put up some lights but I wouldn’t say it was decorated. “The ones that are on the tree are solar powered, and because it has been so cloudy they barely light up on an evening. “I tried to contact the nearby Waitrose to put some lights on it but they politely declined. “As the centrepiece of the community, it is such a shame it looks so miserable.”