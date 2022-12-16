KnoWEwell acquires Natural Awakenings, bringing together firms

Far Hills-based KnoWEwell, the regenerative whole health benefits and services company, announced its acquisition of Natural Awakenings Publishing Corp., bringing together two companies dedicated to inspiring and empowering “WELLthier Living.” The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

NAPC owns and operates the Natural Awakenings magazine franchise system.

The acquisition of NAPC by KnoWEwell creates a powerful new integrated digital and print leader for consumers looking for trusted knowledge and education related to whole health, sustainable green living and community connections locally and globally.

“Human and planetary health are in crisis — and are inextricably linked. During these extraordinary times, millennials are leading the way on conscious living, flocking to integrative, whole health options with the more natural approaches long advocated by Natural Awakenings,” Kimberly Whittle, founder and CEO of KnoWEwell, said.

Independent franchisees publish and distribute the magazine in 46 territories across the U.S. The transaction will have no impact on the franchisees or their operations.

“We are honored to join forces with Natural Awakenings. It has been a pioneer in the health and wellness industry for nearly 29 years,” Whittle continued.

“We’re creating a movement as we share knowledge, celebrate healing success stories, provide access to evidence-based resources, create meaningful connections and help today’s consumers and whole health providers, mission-aligned nonprofits, businesses and advertisers prosper. Together, we’re addressing global, local and personal issues — the nexus for consumer consciousness, healing and hope,” Whittle stated.