KSI predicts winner of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury | DAZN News

Crossover boxer KSI has predicted that Tommy Fury would not be able to beat Jake Paul should they ever meet in the ring.

Fury was meant to fight the American at the end of last year and also this summer but the first fight was called off due to the Briton’s injury problems, and the second was called off when he was unable to enter the United States due to visa problems.

Fury and Paul have continued to suggest they would be open to a fight but nothing has been finalised yet.

Paul maintained his unbeaten record with a recent fight against Anderson Silva, while Fury was in action on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji undercard, when he performed in an exhibition bout with Rolly Lambert.

Speaking at a press conference for his upcoming event with Dillon Danis, KSI was asked about a potential fight between the social media stars.

“I think, I hate to say it, I think Jake will win it,” KSI said. “I think Tommy hasn’t really been tested – he’s been tested a few times chin-wise and he has been a bit wobbly.

“And I just think Jake has just dedicated more time to the training compared to Tommy. I think Tommy just does the boxing because it’s the thing to do in his family. But I don’t think he’s as dedicated as someone like Tyson or his other brothers. So I think Jake will win that, as much as I hate to say it.”