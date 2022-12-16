THE PAIR have had a high-profile relationship.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been romantically linked since April 2017.

2 Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Stormi Webster attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 Credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images – Getty

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott relationship timeline

Kylie and Travis hung out together at Coachella on April 16, 2017.

The beauty mogul and rapper were then spotted getting cozy at a basketball game on April 25, 2017.

As reported by E! News on April 30, 2017, the pair traveled to Boston for a weekend together, where they were spotted at the Bijou nightclub.

A source told the publication that the two had spent time together in New York the week prior and that Travis called Kylie his “boo.”

On May 1, 2017, Kylie shared a picture to Instagram in which she and Travis posed in a group at the Met Gala.

In the following months, the couple continued to spend time together as rumors swirled about their relationship, with people speculating that the pair were engaged and that Kylie was pregnant.

The couple welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018.

The pair continued to go strong after their daughter’s birth.

They attended the 2018 and 2019 Met Gala’s together, as well as multiple award shows, and were featured in both GQ and Playboy as a couple.

Kylie and Stormi also joined Travis on tour.

However, reports that there may be trouble in paradise surfaced on October 1, 2019.

People reported that a source said Travis and Kylie were “taking some time but not done.”

The source continued: “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Kylie confirmed the news to be true on Twitter.

On October 3, 2019, she tweeted that she and Travis were on “great terms” and that their “main focus” was their daughter.

She added: “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

In March 2020, outlets, such as TMZ, speculated that the former couple were back together.

Claims about their romantic relationship continued in May 2021, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that a source said the pair were gravitating back to their romantic territory.

2 Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster ate at Nobu Portman Square in London, England, on August 4, 2022 Credit: Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images – Getty

As Insider reported, Kylie denied claims from The Daily Mail that her and Travis were in an open relationship.

The pair continued to act like they may be a couple again without confirming their status.

On February 2, 2022, Kylie gave birth to their son Wolf — although she later shared that they had changed his name.

Kylie has yet to share her baby boy’s new name with the public.

As of December 2022, it is unclear if Kylie and Travis are officially back together.

How did Travis Scott respond to cheating allegations?

In October 2022, Travis was said to have allegedly cheated on Kylie with Instagram model, Rojean Kar.

In a statement also shared by The Shade Room, Travis took to his Instagram story to deny the allegations.

He said: “It’s a lot of werid s*** going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video.”

He continued: “I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional story telling.”

Kylie has yet to make a clear statement about the alleged affair.

What is Travis Scott’s net worth?

Travis has an extremely high net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis’ wealth is valued at $60million, while the publication reports that Kylie’s fortune is valued at $750million.

There has been drama surrounding Kylie’s wealth, as Forbes had declared her to be a billionaire in 2019 before taking the title away.