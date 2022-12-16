LadBaby releases Band Aid parody with ‘Paul McCartney, Adele’ and





Earlier this week, LadBaby aka Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne announced they would be releasing yet another festive parody song in aid of Food Bank charity The Trussell Trust. Once again, the YouTuber is odds-on for his fifth Christmas No 1. Having teamed up with Elton John and Ed Sheeran last year, this time he’s managed to get Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis involved. Plus, he’s had special permission from Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to parody Band Aid as Food Aid, with 50 per cent of profits going to the Band Aid Trust and the other half to the food bank charity. LadBaby teased that a selection of huge stars would be joining him for the recording and now he’s released the single with its music video, which you can watch below.

In the Food Aid official music video, LadBaby and Roxanne arrive at Dean Street Studios with the latter barely able to hold in her excitement. As they enter she tells viewers that they’ve managed to get Paul McCartney, Stormzy, Adele and Robbie Williams among their star choir. However, the big reveal is that LadBaby could only hire lookalikes for the single. Nevertheless, despite the awkward situation, Martin Lewis shows up before they kick off the fun festive recording for charity, which can be viewed below. To download and purchase LadBaby’s Food Aid song for 99p, click here.

Martin Lewis added: “When Mark and Roxanne contacted me out-of-the-blue to ask if I’d join them in Food Aid I thought they’d confused me with someone else. The nearest I’ve ever got to thinking about a Christmas number one is going to the loo on Boxing Day after too much orange juice the day before. Yet once I knew they were serious, and it was for the Trussell Trust, a hugely important charity I’ve a history with, I decided to give it a go, and do it with gusto. This has been a tough year for many, prices have rocketed. Advice charities and food banks are swamped. Deficit budgeting is becoming more common – meaning even after everything has been cut to the bone – people still have less income than expenditure. It’s going to be a tough winter, and things aren’t likely to ease much in 2023. So the need to help and support people struggling across the UK is profound. Hopefully this Ladbaby song and their lyrics will raise some cash and awareness.” To download and purchase LadBaby’s Food Aid song for 99p, click here.