Largest ever opium seizure by border agency, worth estimated

The Canada Border Service Agency says a seizure of almost 2,500 kilograms of opium at the Port of Vancouver is the largest in the agency’s history.

The drugs were discovered hidden inside the footings of a large number of blue shipping pallets. According to the CBSA, officers noticed irregularities in the pallets and used X-ray technology to detect the drugs.

In total, 2,486 kilograms of opium was found hidden in 247 pallets. The RCMP puts the estimated street value of the drug at more than $50 million.

The operation started on Oct. 25 when the CBSA’s Metro Vancouver Marine Operations unit began examining goods from 19 marine containers.

Nina Patel, CBSA regional director, said the search was triggered by the CBSA Intelligence Service and the RCMP.

Some of the almost 2,500 kilograms of opium that was seized in the Port of Vancouver, the largest opium seizure in Canada Border Services Agency history. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

“The interception of this shipment and this record-breaking seizure of opium demonstrates the CBSA commitment to keeping our communities safe,” said Patel.

The opium was turned over to the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit. No arrests have been made.

Opium comes from the immature seed pods of the opium poppy. It can be used as a narcotic in its raw form or processed to make heroin and other drugs.