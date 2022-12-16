Lesters 2022: William Buick defends Flat Jockey of the Year title

William Buick and Brian Hughes have added Lesters Jockey of the Year trophies to their respective Champion Jockey victories in 2022.

Buick took Flat Jockey of the Year after a stunning season that included Classic victory on Native Trail, Royal Ascot success on Coroebus and a remarkable tally of winners with over 150 to his name.

Hughes regained his Champion Jump Jockey title with over 200 winners in the 2021-22 season, and has hit the ground running in his bid for a third crown, with 114 on the board already this time around.

Image:

Buick holds aloft the champion jockeys’ trophy at Ascot





Other awards handed out on Sky Sports Racing’s Lesters Special included Special Recognition awards for Paul Mulrennan and Josh Moore, who suffered a horrific injury earlier this year following a fall at Haydock.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Buick said: “It’s a very special award to receive and it’s extra special in that it’s voted for by all the jockeys in the weighing room.

“It’s very nice that they voted for me and I’m very grateful – I’m incredibly humbled by it.

“It’s such a nice award to receive because it’s voted for by all of my colleagues so thanks to all of them.”

Paddy Brennan’s terrific Grade One-winning ride on Knight Salute at Aintree won him Jump Ride of the Year, whilst Jonny Peate’s lower key but just as impressive weaving success on Rocket Rod at Newcastle in June was crowned Flat Ride of the Year.

Image:

Paddy Brennan (left) won Jump Ride of the Year for his effort on Knight Salute at Aintree in April





Two high-flying youngsters were also crowned, with Benoit de la Sayette taking Apprentice Jockey of the Year and Kevin Brogan winning the Conditional Jockey of the Year.

The Lester Piggott Honorary Award is an addition to the 2022 Awards, with Luke Morris, who recently surpassed 2,000 career winners, the first recipient of the prize.

Image:

Luke Morris poses with Alpinista after winning the Qatar Prix de l’ Arc de Triomphe





Selected by Lester’s daughter, Maureen Haggas, she commented: “I wanted to particularly recognise his ride on Alpinista in the Arc and really for his great record at ParisLongchamp.

“He may not be the most stylish jockey but rode a really cool, confident and accomplished race to win the Arc. It was a top performance from Luke.”