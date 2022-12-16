Lineker weighs in on whether Southgate should remain England boss

Lineker has compared Southgate’s failure to win a tournament to Manchester City not being able to win the Champions League under Pep Guardiola as of yet. He added: “Take Manchester City, probably the best club side in the world, but they haven’t won the Champions League.

“And they haven’t won it under Pep Guardiola who’s the best coach in the world. Now no one would say, ‘Well, let’s get Pep out because we haven’t won the Champions League’ that would be madness.

“We haven’t won the World Cup but we’re going in the right direction. England are playing really good, attractive football with lots of exciting young players. Why would you mess with it now?”

