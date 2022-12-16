Lorraine fumes at Meghan and Harry to ‘get on with your lives’

The ITV host gave her view on the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan, which were released on the streaming platform on Thursday. Speaking to Russell Myers on her self-titled chat show, she admitted she was “bored” during the docu-series and urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “get on with their lives”.

Royal editor and Lorraine regular Russell joined the presenter on Friday morning to discuss the many claims made by both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the tell-all series.

Russell remarked: “Well, forget about The Crown, I mean, this has got all the drama of a big Hollywood blockbuster and then some.

“I mean, we’ve got tension, arguments, fury and rage right at the centre of the family.

“And Harry [talked] about private conversations between himself Prince of Wales, his father the King.

READ MORE: Carol McGiffin left open-mouthed at Harry & Meghan series appearance