Lorraine fumes at Meghan and Harry to ‘get on with your lives’

The ITV host gave her view on the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan, which were released on the streaming platform on Thursday. Speaking to Russell Myers on her self-titled chat show, she admitted she was “bored” during the docu-series and urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “get on with their lives”.
Royal editor and Lorraine regular Russell joined the presenter on Friday morning to discuss the many claims made by both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the tell-all series.
Russell remarked: “Well, forget about The Crown, I mean, this has got all the drama of a big Hollywood blockbuster and then some.
“I mean, we’ve got tension, arguments, fury and rage right at the centre of the family.
“And Harry [talked] about private conversations between himself Prince of Wales, his father the King.
“And then [he said] The Queen is sitting there during the Sandringham summit when they were trying to broker this deal in order to leave the Royal Family, and just taking it all in.
“It seems quite telling as well that Harry was talking about the fact that he felt completely bereft and the tragedy of him and his brother making a pact to never be at each other’s throats like their parents.
“And essentially he blames William for forcing him out of the family and going against his wishes.”
The royal expert added: “And it’s all pretty tawdry, but like you said the Royal Family were out last night.
She added: “But there’s this book to come, and presumably, with a lot of money in it, there’s going to have to be something new, isn’t there?”
“Well, there will be,” Russell predicted. “There’s been an awful lot on money on this, the rumoured figure is about £30 million in the three-book deal.
“The first one is coming out on January 10, I mean what on earth is there left to say?
“It might be more introspective and reflective of this time which would kind of be the natural course for this to take.
“Where on earth do they go now? No doubt Netflix will have another series perhaps, the next stage of their lives.
“But in terms of the family, there’s pretty much no way back for them two.”
He concluded: “Overall, a pretty sad state of affairs.”
Lorraine agreed as she called for an end to the revelations.
