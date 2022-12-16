M. Basketball Plays St. John’s Saturday At 2:30 P.M.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won nine of 11 games while playing in the Orange Bowl Classic, travels to Sunrise, Fla., to face St. John’s of the Big East in the 2022 AutoNation Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena. The game marks the Seminoles’ first-ever meeting against the Red Storm, and its first game against a member of the Big East since facing Villanova in the championship game of the 2019 AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on November 25, 2019. Following Saturday’s game against St. John’s, the Seminoles play host to Notre Dame in its third ACC game of the season at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on December 21, 2022 at 8:30.

FLORIDA STATE VS. ST. JOHN’S — CONNECTIONS

Florida State will face St. John’s in the Orange Bowl Classic on December 17 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The Seminoles game against the Red Storm marks the 12th appearance in the classic for the Seminoles and their first ever meeting against St. John’s. Mike Anderson is in his fourth season as St. John’s Head Coach. Florida State is 2-1 against Anderson coached-teams. The Seminoles first faced Anderson as an assistant coach at Tulsa in a 96-80 Florida State victory in the second round of the Cabrillo Classic in San Diego. Florida State was 1-1 against Anderson while he was an assistant coach at Arkansas (a victory for the Seminoles on January 18, 1989 and a loss to the Razorbacks on January 21, 1991). The Seminoles faced Red Storm assistant coach Van Macon (while an assistant at St. Louis) in the 2018 Orange Bowl Classic – an 81-59 Florida State win on December 22, 2018. Greg Vetrone, an assistant coach on Anderson’s staff, was the Director of Player Development at Rutgers when the Seminoles defeated the Scarlet Knights, 78-73, on November 23, 2017 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at the RAC in New Brunswick, N.J. Mike Cragg – the Athletics Director at St. John’s – was the Sports Information Director and Deputy Associate Director of Athletics at Duke for more than 30 years and faced the Seminoles numerous times as a Blue Devil administrator.

SEMINOLES TO WEAR SPECIAL TURQUOISE UNIFORMS AGAINST RED STORM

Florida State will wear its distinctive Nike N7 turquoise uniforms in its game against St. John’s in the 2022 AutoNation Orange Bowl Classic. It marks the eighth consecutive appearance in the Orange Bowl Classic that the Seminoles have worn the uniform color. Florida State first wore the uniform at the Orange Bowl Classic in a 60-55 win over UMass on December 21, 2013, and are 6-1 while wearing the uniform in the Orange Bowl Classic.

HAMILTON IS THE FIFTH WINNINGEST COACH IN ACC HISTORY

Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton is the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 398 career wins and ranked fifth in ACC history with 178 career ACC wins at Florida State.

HAMILTON APPROACHING ACC MILESTONE

Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton enters Tuesday’s game against USC Upstate with 398 career wins as the Seminoles’ Head Coach in the ACC. He is just two wins shy of becoming the fifth coach in ACC history with 400 or more wins as a coach in the nation’s top conference for basketball. Hamilton is looking to join a select group that consists of Mike Krzyzewski, Duke (1,129 wins), Dean Smith of North Carolina (879 wins), Roy Williams of North Carolina (485 wins) and Gary Williams of Maryland (461 wins).

HAMILTON PRESENTED WITH PRESTIGIOUS JOE LAPCHICK AWARD IN NEW YOUR CITY

Florida State men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton received the Joe Lapchick Character Award presented by the Joe Lapchick Foundation during a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club on September 16, 2022. Hamilton was honored with the award which celebrates the life and career of Joe Lapchick, a Hall of Fame coach at St. John’s University (1936-47) and the New York Knicks (1947-56). St. John’s Head Coach Mike Anderson attended the ceremony and helped Hamilton celebrate the very special award.

SEMINOLES’ SCORING

Florida State enters Saturday’s game against St. John’s averaging 77.5 points scored in its last two games – 80 in its win over USC Upstate and 75 in its ACC victory over Louisville.

CLEVELAND NAMED TO JULIUS ERVING AWARD WATCH LIST

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has been named to the Julius Erving Watch List as the nation’s top collegiate small forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It marks the second consecutive season that Cleveland has been named to the initial watch list for the prestigious Julius Erving Award. Cleveland is one of three players from the ACC named to the Julius Erving Watch List. He is joined on the list by Dariq Whitehead of Duke and Leaky Black of North Carolina.

FLORIDA STATE’S HISTORY IN THE ORANGE BOWL CLASSIC

Florida State owns an 9-2 record in 11 previous Orange Bowl Classic appearances and enters the 2022 Classic having won nine of their last 10 games with victories over Nebraska (2005), Western Kentucky (2008), Tulsa (2012), UMass (2013), USF (2014), Florida Atlantic (2016), Manhattan (2017), Saint Louis (2018) and USF (2019). The Seminoles are 3-0 in the Orange Bowl Classic against teams from the state of Florida. Florida State defeated Manhattan College (83-67) on December 17, 2016 – making St. John’s the second team from New York the Seminoles have played in the event.

SEMINOLES TO HONOR NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE AGAINST ST. JOHN’S

The Florida State men’s basketball team will continue its tradition and wear its special turquoise Nike N7 uniforms in Saturday’s game against St. John’s to raise awareness for bringing sport to Native American and Aboriginal youth. It marks the 23rd time (and second time this season) the Seminoles will wear the special uniforms. The Seminoles wore the special uniforms three times during the 2021-22 season (against Miami, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame at home). This season (2022-23) marks the 10th consecutive season the Seminoles will wear the turquoise uniforms. Florida State makes a distinct departure from its traditional school colors to don turquoise Nike N7 uniforms to stand for the importance of bringing sport and physical activity to Native American and Aboriginal youth. “The Seminole Tribe of Florida approached us about this program, and we are honored and excited to wear these unique uniforms,” said head coach Leonard Hamilton. The Seminoles first wore the turquoise uniforms in their 89-61 win over UT-Martin in Tallahassee on November 17, 2013. The Seminoles are 18-4 when wearing the special N7 turquoise uniforms.

SEMINOLES WITH FIVE IN DOUBLE FIGURE SCORING AGAINST USC UPSTATE

Florida State was led five players in double figure scoring – topped by Mathew Cleveland’s team-leading 16 points – in its 80-63 win victory over USC Upstate on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. It marked the first time since the Seminoles’ 89-76 win over NC State on March 5, 2022, that five Seminoles had scored in double figures in the same game. Against the Wollfpack on Senior Day in Tallahassee, Caleb Mills led five Seminoles in double figure scoring with 19 point. Also in double figure scoring for the Seminoles were Anthony Polite (14 points), John Butler (11 points), Matthew Cleveland (11 points) and Tanor Ngom (10 points).

FLORIDA STATE’S STARTING LINEUP AGAINST USC UPSTATE

Florida State’s starting lineup in the Seminoles’ 80-63 win over USC Upstate on Tuesday night in Tallahassee scored 65 of the Seminoles’ 80 points (.813 percent), shot a combined .489 from the field (23 of 47), a combined .875 from the free throw line (14 of 16), a combined .417 from the 3-point line (5 of 12), pulled down 25 of Florida State’s 38 rebounds (.658 percent) and were credited with all 13 of the Seminoles’ assists during the victory.