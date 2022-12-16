Man, 62, hit with blood clot diagnosis after noting ‘migrating’

This is because it is well established that pancreatic cancer causes blood to clot more easily, and in many cases is the first sign of a tumour.

Typically these thrombotic events are considered a disease of the lower extremity, but as the case study highlights, they can occur in several parts of the body.

The Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery explained: “Less frequently, it can affect the breast, chest wall, penis or upper extremity.”

The symptoms include swelling, redness, and tenderness, along part of the veins and potentially a high temperature.