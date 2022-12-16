Man Utd helped in transfer pursuit as Leeds rival Bayern for

Although the Leeds starlet is on United’s wish list, Erik ten Hag is likely to prefer targeting a striker in January. The Old Trafford hierarchy must source a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo following the club icon’s acrimonious departure in November.

United have been linked with several attackers ahead of the transfer window. Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is believed to be of interest, with the Portugal international keen to depart the Spanish giants.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is also rumoured to be wanted by the Premier League club. The Nigeria international has already scored 10 goals in 14 appearances this season and offers a more mobile presence than Ronaldo did.