Man Utd to make ‘serious transfer attempt’ to sign new Van Persie

Marcus Rashford is United’s top goalscorer this season, striking eight times, but Anthony Martial is next with four goals in seven appearances.

Antony joins Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho on three, but he hasn’t found the net since scoring in his opening three Premier League games.

Ten Hag can’t rely on Martial amid his ongoing injury struggles, while Rashford is more suited to operating in the left channel.

To avoid a disappointing maiden season at the helm, he will be scouring the market for a striker in the new year, and Vlahovic may have emerged as a primary candidate.

