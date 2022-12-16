Margot Robbie leaves little to the imagination at Babylon

Margot Robbie, 32, flaunted her sculpted physique in a black hooded halter gown for the LA premiere of her latest film, Babylon.

The Hollywood actress’ dress featured a daring cut-out section, putting Margot’s abs on full display for photographers.

The gown also featured a fur-trim train that trailed down Robbie’s toned left leg and grazed the floor.

The asymmetrical design showcased Margot’s long pins as she stepped out on the red carpet with co-star Brad Pitt.

Margot’s slick blonde hair was concealed in the hooded element of the gown, though two strands were left out to frame her face.