Marjorie A. Sharp, 90, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Howevalley, the daughter of the late Abraham and Mae Daugherty Morgan.

She was a housewife and homemaker and also farmed alongside of her husband, Meade. She loved flowers, especially red roses and dandelions. She loved to bird watch, working with her animals and reading her Bible. She was married to Meade Carroll Sharp in 1952 until his death in 2010. She was a member of Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Meade Carroll Sharp; a son, Phillip Wayne Sharp; brothers, Clifford Dale, Ralph, Marion Otto, Donald, Louie and Bernard Morgan; sisters, Juanita Morris, Ina Cain, Erma Lou Bewley and Jane Lucas; one granddaughter, Angela Sharp; and a great-grandchild, Joshua Cousins.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Lee Sharp (Audrey) of Owensboro, Vivian Ann Decker (Wilbur) of Clarkson, Raymond Morgan Sharp (Patricia) of Clarkson, Douglas Carroll Sharp (Vonda) of Glendale, Kenneth Alan Sharp (Valerie) of Millerstown, Jo Anna Sharp of Glendale, Elizabeth Carol Thomas (Barry) of Leitchfield, Martha Faye Welch (Dave) of Fishers, Indiana, and Meade C. Sharp (Lu Ann) of Millerstown; 26 grandchildren, Paula Hightower, Nick Sharp, David, Daniel, Todd, Andy, Adam and Jack Decker, Julya Oldham, Mari Cousins, Brandy Jo Sharp, Savannah Epperson, Morgan Roberts, Erin Johnston, Adam Wade, Holly Kruer, Heidi Lovejoy, Hannah Asher, Michael and Jared Sharp, Christian Adam Meade Sharp, James, Rachel and Molly Thomas, Emily and Matthew Welch; 35 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Hayden (Wayne) of Rineyville; brothers-in-law, Norman C. Sharp (Janice) of Eminence and Bernie Lucas of Rineyville; sisters-in-law, Marcella Janes of Greensburg, Jane Morgan of Elizabethtown and Marcella Morgan of Louisville; daughter-in-law, Marsha Sharp of Lebanon Junction; and a special friend and caregiver, Ann Hudson.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. CST Thursday, Dec. 22, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Brother Damon Lasley Jr. will be officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. CST Wednesday and from 9 a.m. CST Thursday until time of services.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus Health of Central KY, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown KY 42702.

Condolences can be made in the guestbook online at dermittfuneralhome.com.