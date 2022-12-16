Marvel & DC Stars Collide in Netflix’s #1 Movie

One of the most underrated movies of the 2010s has quietly been dominating the Netflix charts the past few days as Denis Villeneuve‘s Prisoners has been the #1 movie on the service for the past five days. One of the main selling points for it is its stacked ensemble cast. Fans of Marvel and DC will see plenty of familiar faces including: Hugh Jackman (X-Men, Logan), Viola Davis (Suicide Squad), Terrence Howard (Iron Man), Dylan Minnette (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man/The Suicide Squad), and Paul Dano (The Batman) but the best, and weirdest, is Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal, who stars in the movie as…. Detective Loki.

Released in 2013, Prisoners tells the story of two young girls in Pennsylvania, the daughter of Hugh Jackman & Maria Bello and the daughter of Terrence Howard & Viola Davis, and the desperate moves that father will go to for answers. With the unique Detective Loki on the case (yes, that’s his name!) a suspect is quickly brought in but released. After this Jackman’s Keller Dover takes matters into his own hands, though Detective Loki has his suspicions about what really happened.

Nominated for Best Cinematography at the Academy Awards, Prisoners found its way onto multiple Top 10 lists including the National Board of Review who called it one of the best films of the year. You can watch Prisoners right now on Netflix, and take a look at what the Top 10 movies on the streamer are below.