Meghan and Harry share footage of ‘Diana-like’ Lilibet crawling

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared some adorable footage of the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, crawling. The clip was used in the final episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part docuseries on the streaming service Netflix. Lilibet, who was born in Santa Barbara in June 2021, is seventh in line to the British throne.

“They said, ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I go, ‘Whoa.’ I had to take a minute to take that in and I thought, ‘I’d be honoured. I’d be absolutely honoured.’”

He added: “I got off the phone, took it all in, and then called them back, and I go, ‘Uh, hold on a second – does that mean we got to go over there and do all of that in the church with them [the Royal Family] and figure that all out, because I don’t wanna do that.

“Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that’s okay.”