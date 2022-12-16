Meghan Markle wore similar dress to Kate for first wedding

Meghan, who was 30 at the time, married Trevor, 35 at the time, in Jamaica in September 2011, after beginning to date in 2004. Their marriage was brief, but their wedding grand. The pair had a four-day beach affair.
Meghan and Trevor tied the knot at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, with family and friends.
The Jamaica Inn is an elegant boutique hotel with 55 suites and cottages on a white beach. Huge palm trees grow from the sand and the sea is a surreal turquoise.
The dress Meghan wore for her big day was a strapless white gown with a silver jewelled belt.
The bodice was tight and short, with the belt cinching in the dress’ material before its skirt fell in subtle pleats to the floor.
Meghan’s bejewelled belt and sweetheart, strapless neckline was reminiscent of the second dress Kate Middleton wore on her wedding day in April 2011.
Kate donned an ivory Alexander McQueen dress for her reception. The dress was made of a silky material, like Meghan’s was, and it featured a wide belt decorated with tiny diamonds.
The gown’s bodice was tight-fitted and its skirt billowed slightly outwards and to the floor.
Kate paired the dress with a short, cropped fluffy cardigan, and her hair had also slightly changed since the wedding ceremony.
For the reception, after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Kate’s half-up, half-down do had been taken down. Her hair was now all down in subtle waves over her shoulders.
As for Meghan’s accessories and hair, there are pictures of her wearing a gold necklace and a matching gold bracelet on her and Trevor’s wedding day.
Her hair was down in some photos and up in a high ponytail in others. It seemed she was wearing minimal make-up.
Although it isn’t possible to tell for sure if Meghan was inspired by Kate’s second wedding dress, the two gowns are very similar, and were worn just months apart.
Meghan even referenced Kate after the Princess’ royal wedding and before she met her.
In a blog post on her former lifestyle website, The Tig, in 2014, Meghan wrote: “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.
“And grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”
Meghan’s dress for her wedding with Prince Harry, however, was completely different to her first wedding dress.
Designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, it featured a bateau neckline and a 16-foot veil, which was embroidered with the national flowers of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries.
Meghan even helped design the dress. In an Instagram post, Kensington Palace previously wrote that the Duchess of Sussex and the designer “closely together on the design, which epitomizes a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy”.
In an interview with Glamour back in 2016, Meghan expressed an interest in “classic and simple” designs when it came to dresses. “I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she said.
This was before Meghan met Harry. At the time, the Duchess added that Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s simple silk dress by Narciso Rodriguez was her favourite celebrity wedding look of all time.
