Metallic ‘dust’ polluting London Underground could enter

It is well-established that chronic exposure to air pollution has deleterious effects on human health, including respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer. The effects of pollution particles on the blood, however, remain largely understudied. But scientists are now prompting the question after discovering that metallic particles in the London Underground could be small enough to enter the human bloodstream.

The study, led by the University of Cambridge, suggests that ultrafine metal particles are likely being underestimated in surveys of pollution in the London Underground.

The findings add to a string of recent evidence highlighting the omnipresence of pollution particles in human organisms.

Because standard pollution measuring devices are unable to accurately capture ultra-fine particles, they often fail to detect which kinds of particles are contained within particulate matter.

It is believed that the metallic particles could be generated as the wheels, tracks, and brakes grind against one another.

