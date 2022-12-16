Metaverse company Pax.world debuted a slew of metaverse social spaces that were designed by architecture studios Grimshaw, HWKN, WHY, and Farshid Moussavi. The collaboration testifies to the increasing involvement of design practices in the metaverse realm.

The metaverse social spaces were inspired by The Silk Road. This was an ancient trading route that enabled the transportation of goods between the Western world, the Middle East, and Asia. Specifically referring to “caravanserai” which were roadside inns on the Silk Road, the virtual community hubs were named “metaserai.” These metaverse social spaces are a place where users can “trade, attend cultural events, and network.”

The aesthetics of the metaserai are also quite interesting. For example, Grimshaw designed a rectangular futuristic container that floats, while HWKN created a hexagonal building in the desert.

Image Credit: Pax.world