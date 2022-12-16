Microsoft joins the movement to outlaw cryptocurrency mining on

In order to protect its cloud services, Microsoft issued a restriction on cryptocurrency mining from its online services on December 15. Additionally, the business added limitations as part of the Microsoft Online Services universal licence terms on December 1. ‘Mining cryptocurrency is banned without prior Microsoft consent,’ they added.

Well, cloud mining is a means to invest in cryptocurrencies that enables users to mine without further equipment or system needs. According to statistics from the blockchain research firm, Blockchain Council, this aspect of no cost associated has piqued clients’ interest in cloud mining.

Microsoft Online Services, a part of the company’s software as a service strategy, is its hosted software product. One of these services is the Microsoft Azure cloud computing network, which offers bitcoin mining for several subscription kinds. As was previously reported, Microsoft also tested out blockchain services on Azure, but in September of last year, the project was unceremoniously ended.