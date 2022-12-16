Motorists face enormous fines up to £14,000 for winter driving

The winter weather has already caused havoc across the UK this month, with numerous Met Office weather warnings being issued to protect drivers. But, if motorists do insist on going out, they are being warned of major fines they face for not taking care when travelling in the adverse conditions.
Snow on roof
Snow has been a welcome sight for many in the UK over the past few weeks, but drivers need to remember to clear all of it before they get behind the wheel.
If someone fails to remove it from their vehicle, and are caught with snow on their car while driving, they could receive a fine of up to £2,500.
This is because the snow can fly off while driving onto other road users, potentially causing a dangerous situation. It could block their own view (or someone else’s view) of the road and their surroundings.
READ MORE: ‘Game changer’ hack for defrosting a car windscreen in seconds
Low tyre tread
The RAC state: “Although it is a problem year-round, having lower tread on your tyres is a more serious issue in the winter.
“This is because it becomes even more challenging to grip the road during snow and ice. Also, these road conditions will also impact stopping distances when braking.
“To avoid a fine of up to £10,000 (£2,500 per tyre), you must have the minimum legal tyre tread depth for cars in the UK of 1.6mm, but a tread depth of 3mm for all tyres is optimal.”
READ MORE: People could be fined £2,500 for standing next to their car
Lack of visibility
The colder temperatures have brought snow, ice and frost, all affecting visibility of drivers, which could have disastrous consequences.
Failing to clear any obstructions could see drivers hit with another £1,000 fine.
Another lights-related problem is that motorists should only ever use their fog lights when it is foggy – not when snowing. This could result in a £30 fine for dangerous driving behaviour.
De-icing
Before setting off in the winter, drivers should always demist or de-ice their windscreen.
If they fail to do so, not only could this result in a £60 fine, but also three points on their driving licence.
Keeping a scraper, and if possible de-icer, in a car winter breakdown kit is vital in the colder months.
Source link