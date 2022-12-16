Motorists face enormous fines up to £14,000 for winter driving

The winter weather has already caused havoc across the UK this month, with numerous Met Office weather warnings being issued to protect drivers. But, if motorists do insist on going out, they are being warned of major fines they face for not taking care when travelling in the adverse conditions.

Snow on roof

Snow has been a welcome sight for many in the UK over the past few weeks, but drivers need to remember to clear all of it before they get behind the wheel.

If someone fails to remove it from their vehicle, and are caught with snow on their car while driving, they could receive a fine of up to £2,500.

This is because the snow can fly off while driving onto other road users, potentially causing a dangerous situation. It could block their own view (or someone else’s view) of the road and their surroundings.

