Motorists urged to use car tyres which are ‘ideal for UK owners’

Wet and snowy weather, which has been seen around the country in the last week, makes for slippery roads leading to a loss of traction. The Met Office has issued countless yellow weather warnings over the last two weeks, covering wind, snow and ice.

The most recent of which, for snow and ice, covered most of northern Scotland and parts of northeast England, with the Met Office warning of some travel disruption.

Many videos have gone viral showing cars with poor traction in the snow and ice colliding with other cars, buildings and lampposts.

One of the most popular videos saw multiple cars losing control and crashing into each other on Sunday, December 11.

The snow and ice created treacherous conditions on the roads, with many drivers unable to steer their car out of danger, skidding down the road when attempting to drive down the street.

READ MORE: Two-second hack to defrost windscreen