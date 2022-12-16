Motorists urged to use car tyres which are ‘ideal for UK owners’

Wet and snowy weather, which has been seen around the country in the last week, makes for slippery roads leading to a loss of traction. The Met Office has issued countless yellow weather warnings over the last two weeks, covering wind, snow and ice.
The most recent of which, for snow and ice, covered most of northern Scotland and parts of northeast England, with the Met Office warning of some travel disruption.
Many videos have gone viral showing cars with poor traction in the snow and ice colliding with other cars, buildings and lampposts.
One of the most popular videos saw multiple cars losing control and crashing into each other on Sunday, December 11.
The snow and ice created treacherous conditions on the roads, with many drivers unable to steer their car out of danger, skidding down the road when attempting to drive down the street.
“Fitting all-season tyres (eg Michelin CrossClimate) is even better and is ideal for UK owners not wishing to invest in two sets of tyres (summer and winter) and the need for swapping and tyre storage.
“Running winter tyres all year round is not a good solution in the UK as they wear more quickly and offer a compromised braking performance in summer versus both summer and all-season tyres.
“Tests have shown that when fitting the optimal seasonal tyres to a car, it can even outperform a 4×4 that has the wrong seasonal tyres fitted.”
All-season tyres are often highlighted by experts as being the perfect tyres for drivers who don’t want the hassle of regular wheel maintenance.
They perform just as well in the warm summer months as they do in the freezing winter months, especially when road conditions are more severe.
When driving with better-suited winter tyres, motorists will have the advantage of having more traction with the road and will be less likely to spin out.
Reducing speed and increasing the gap between other vehicles means there will be more time to react to unpredictable situations which are more commonplace in the dark.
Research from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents shows, revealed that 40 percent of accidents occur in the dark.
This will also give more space to motorcyclists and cyclists who are more vulnerable in winter weather conditions such as rain.
Mr Goldin also advised drivers to plan their route ahead of time and allow for extra time when travelling this winter.
He added: “Allow plenty of time for your journey; it is harder to see in the dark, so people naturally drive slower, taking more time than usual to get from A to B.
“If it’s a cold night, allow time before setting off to de-ice your vehicle thoroughly and ensure your car engine is warmed up for optimal driving.”
