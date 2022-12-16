Murder probe launched as boys, two and five, found dead

Police have launched an appeal for information after the bodies of a two and five-year-old boy were found at a home in East London.

Emergency services were called to an address on Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, at 2pm on Friday, where the boys’ bodies were discovered.

Police officers and personnel from the London Ambulance Service attended and pronounced the two children dead at the scene.

They have also informed their families, with specialist officers on hand for support.

Metropolitan Police said officers had arrested a man and woman in connection with the incident, both of whom were known to the children.

The woman was arrested after police attended a disturbance at another residential address near to the scene.

The man was also arrested near to the scene, the Met added.

The service confirmed they are now remanded in custody.

Representatives added that officers had placed cordons at the scene, and would arrange post-mortem examinations and formal identifications.

The Met’s East Area BCU has launched an investigation and will work alongside colleagues from Specialist Crime.

Detective Inspector Sean Treweek said police would work to discover the “full circumstances of these two tragic deaths”

He said: “This is clearly an extremely distressing incident with many unanswered questions, however at this very early stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the deaths.

“I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of these two tragic deaths.

“They will see additional officers in the area, and anyone with information or concerns should speak with those officers.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the police investigation are asked to call 101, ref CAD 3408/16dec.