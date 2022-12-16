Nadia Sawalha questions Meghan’s claim she didn’t google Harry

“I chose option three in the meeting – half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen.”

He went on to claim that Prince William did not react well to the suggestion that he and Meghan wanted to remain part-time royals.

“It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” the Prince added.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true.

“And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and take it all in.”

The couple, who married in 2018, now live in America with their two children; Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.