Naga Munchetty scolds The Repair Shop stars ‘be quiet’

The Repair Shop experts were wrapped up in their coats as they spoke with Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt via video link. The BBC Breakfast hosts chatted with the teddy bear experts about the BBC series, although, Naga was quickly left distracted by a robin that was flying around in the barn behind Julie and Amanda.

As they appeared on screen, Charlie shared his concerns with the duo, saying: “I am taking a wild guess, is it not that warn in The Repair Shop?”

“How did you guess?” Julie laughed before adding: “We’re hugging our mugs and keeping warm.”

As they began to chat about the challenges of working in the cold conditions, Julie stopped to apologise to the hosts.

“Sorry, I am sorry,” she said. “There is a robin going around behind the barn, it is distracting me.”

