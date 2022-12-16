Naomi Osaka on Serena Williams being retired from tennis: It

Naomi Osaka admits it still feels “surreal” that Serena Williams is a former tennis player. Williams, 41, put an end to her illustrious career after the US Open. Osaka, 25, grew up watching and idolizing Williams.

“To me, it feels definitely surreal and I’m almost like I think she’s coming back. But you know how you’re just like this can’t be happening kind of thing. So, it was one of those moments for me but I’m really grateful that she told everyone, so we at least got the chance to watch her,” Osaka said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Osaka paid tribute to Williams’ legacy

Williams, a former 23-time Grand Slam champion, had to overcome a lot of adversity and challenges before becoming an all-time great. Williams is often credited for paving a way for other Black athletes to be successful in tennis.

In September, Osaka described herself as “a product of what Williams has done.” “I think that her legacy is really wide to the point where you can’t even describe it in words. Like, she changed the sport so much.

She’s introduced people that have never heard of tennis into the sport. I think I’m a product of what she’s done. I wouldn’t be here without Serena, Venus, her whole family. I’m, like, very thankful to her,” Osaka said in September.

In retirement, Williams still has a busy schedule as she is committed to growing her business. “I don’t think you can ever do that because everyone is unique, and we’re all forging our own paths and we’re all on our own journeys.

It’s really incredible all the stuff she’s done for this sport and beyond that. Just watching her as a businesswoman is really cool,” Osaka said. In the 2018 US Open final, Osaka defeated Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title.

The last time Osaka and Williams met, the Japanese claimed a straight-set win in the 2021 Australian Open semifinal and later ended up winning her fourth Grand Slam title.