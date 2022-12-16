Netflix: Best New TV Shows & Movies This Weekend (December 16)

This weekend, Netflix is adding a new Christmas movie, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s latest project, and a spy-adventure TV series. Last weekend, Netflix welcomed the animated movie Storks, the crime thriller Emily the Criminal, the Egyptian movies The Blue Whale and The Master Plan, and Denis Villeneuve’s mystery thriller Prisoners, along with the first part of the documentary series Harry & Meghan, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated movie Pinocchio, and the Italian rom-com TV series I Hate Christmas.

This weekend, the streaming giant won’t see much licensed added to its catalog, with the addition of the drama movie Critical Thinking, seasons 1 and 2 of The Hills, and Steven Soderbergh’s Side Effects. As for original content, Netflix subscribers will get to enjoy volume 2 of the docuseries Harry & Meghan along with another Christmas movie, a black comedy movie by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, and a spy-adventure TV series starring Noah Centineo. Here are the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this weekend – December 16.

I Believe in Santa

The latest addition to Netflix’s catalog of Christmas content is the rom-com movie I Believe In Santa, directed by Alex Ranarivelo. I Believe In Santa is the story of Lisa (Christina Moore), who starts dating Tom (John Ducey), and after five months of a seemingly perfect relationship, Lisa is horrified to learn that he’s obsessed with the holiday she hates the most: Christmas, and he even believes in Santa. Will her new relationship be enough reason for Lisa to give Christmas another chance, or will she forever hate Christmas and everything related to it?

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is a black comedy drama movie directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and written by him and Nicolás Giacobone, taking inspiration from Iñárritu’s life. It’s the story of Silverio Gama (Daniel Giménez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, returns to México – however, he wasn’t counting on this trip pushing him to an existential limit. Silverio ends up struggling with universal but intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, and the history of México, along with the emotional familial bonds he shares with his wife and children.

The Recruit

The Recruit is a spy-adventure TV series created by Alexi Hawley. It follows Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a lawyer who just started working for the CIA and whose life is turned upside down when he encounters Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), a former asset who demands exoneration from the agency or she will expose them. Hendricks is soon entangled in convoluted international politics, and as he negotiates with Meladze, he finds himself at odds with menacing individuals, putting his life at risk while also trying to fulfill his duties.

