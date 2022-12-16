Netflix Is Getting Hungry With Glass Onion Food Tie-Ins For Van

Nothing says fine dining like the Australian cuisine of Outback Steakhouse, and since one of the restaurant chain’s signature appetizers is the fried Bloomin’ Onion, it made them the perfect partner for a promotional crossover. So what’s the deal?

The next time you head to Outback Steakhouse, which you’re presumably doing at least once a week, order yourself a nice, crisp Bloomin’ Onion. Then murder it. Don’t stab it, unless you need a knife and fork to eat it like a Duke or Duchess. Let your hands get ahold of the greasy, fried goodness, and feel that whole-ass onion permeate every fiber of your being, especially your breath.

Afterwards, take the receipt and record yourself “destroying the evidence” that you ever had a Bloomin’ Onion (just like in the video above). Then, even though it’s contrary to the concept itself, provide proof that you destroyed the evidence, and you’ll get a free Bloomin’ Onion coming your way.

Honestly, I wish there was a contest to win a glass replica of a Bloomin’ Onion to go along with this. But I suppose a free appetizer that will bring you a week closer to your grave is compensation enough.