New Puppy Food Bank launches to support ‘no kill’ pet rescues in

A wine-fueled restaurants is coming to The Woodlands. Sixty Vines will open its second Houston-area location in Market Square (9595 Six Pines Dr. #900).

Scheduled to open in January, the Plano-based pizzeria and wine bar will occupy the former Jasper’s space. Sixty Vines takes its name from the 60 wines it serves in reusable kegs. Touted as more sustainable than pouring from individual bottles, the tap system also keeps wines fresh by removing oxygen.

“We can’t wait to share wine country with The Woodlands,” Sixty Vines CEO Jeff Carcara said in a statement. “We were drawn to Market Street due to its premier location and are excited to offer the community a transportive experience, with an exceptional wine offering.”

Open for lunch, brunch, and dinner, the restaurant features an eclectic mix of shareable plates, entrees, and wood-fired pizzas. Highlights include wood-fired cauliflower, meat and cheese boards, and the fig and prosciutto pizza.

Wine lovers can create flights to taste through the restaurant’s selections. Craft beer and cocktails are also available.

The new Sixty Vines joins a Rice Village location that opened in 2019. In addition to two Dallas-area outposts, the restaurant operates in Nashville, TN and Florida.

“Sixty Vines is the perfect addition to the upscale and diverse tenant mix found at Market

Street,” Market Square marketing director Noemi Gonzalez added. “The restaurant’s eco- friendly values and ability to transport diners to wine country make it an obvious destination for locals and visitors of Market Street, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Market Square’s dining options have undergone some changes over the last year or so. Luxurious steak and seafood concept Mastro’s Ocean Club opened in late 2021. Whiskey-fueled comfort food restaurant Bosscat Kitchen & Libations will open soon in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space.