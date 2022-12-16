Six stars have officially played James Bond in the film franchise’s 60 year history and now that Daniel Craig has bowed out, the role of 007 is vacant for the first time in 17 years. Back in 2005, a 22-year-old Henry Cavill narrowly missed out on being cast in Casino Royale, yet has made it clear in recent years that he’d love to take on the much-coveted role. This week the Hollywood star was dropped as Superman, having already given up The Witcher, with fans speculating he could now finally be granted the Licence to Kill. However, the 39-year-old appears to have crushed such hopes with his latest news.

Cavill is set to star in an adaptation of the Warhammer miniature war-game, set in the distant future.

The actor, a lifelong fan, shared on Instagram today: “For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer. To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen. Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer. Watch this space, my friends. For The Emperor!”

Given this news, it sounds like the actor’s time will be taken up with another franchise and interestingly he’s been pushed back into second place in the latest next Bond odds this morning.