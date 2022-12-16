Nick Knowles addresses ‘picking a side’ in William and Harry feud

Following the release of the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix, the presenter opened up on how hard it has been to be friends with both princes. Speaking on Lorraine, Nick Knowles compared the brothers’ feud to a couple breaking up.
Reflecting on working with the brothers, Nick recalled: “We were able to build a garden on the top of Great Ormond Street for veterans, which both Prince Harry and William helped out on.
“We worked with various people and done amazing things.”
Lorraine asked: “Could you maybe do another Royal DIY SOS and get these two back together again and get them talking again?
“If anybody can do it, it might be you?”
READ MORE: Lorraine fumes at Meghan and Harry to ‘get on with your lives’
Nick replied: “Wouldn’t that be lovely… it’s hugely sad.
“It’s hugely sad and when I knew them then, they were amazing, they were amazing together.
“I like them both and they knew that they were capable of doing amazing things, and making amazing change.
“And it feels at the moment like your best friends who are a couple, [are] splitting up and you have to pick a side… and that’s the trouble now.
Lorraine remarked: “I watched it all and I was a tiny bit bored by the end.
“It’s like they were talking on a loop.
“I thought to myself, ‘Okay, that’s that, off you go and got on with your lives, and good luck to you.’
“But there’s this book to come, and presumably, with a lot of money in it, there’s going to have to be something new, isn’t there?”
Referencing Prince Harry’s biography Spare, Russell added: “There’s been an awful lot on money on this, the rumoured figure is about £30 million in the three-book deal.
“The first one is coming out on January 10, I mean what on earth is there left to say?
“It might be more introspective and reflective of this time which would kind of be the natural course for this to take.”
Russell added he believes there is “no way back” for the couple following the Netflix series.
Lorraine airs weekdays on ITV at 9am.
Source link