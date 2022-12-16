Nick Knowles addresses ‘picking a side’ in William and Harry feud

Following the release of the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix, the presenter opened up on how hard it has been to be friends with both princes. Speaking on Lorraine, Nick Knowles compared the brothers’ feud to a couple breaking up.

Reflecting on working with the brothers, Nick recalled: “We were able to build a garden on the top of Great Ormond Street for veterans, which both Prince Harry and William helped out on.

“We worked with various people and done amazing things.”

Lorraine asked: “Could you maybe do another Royal DIY SOS and get these two back together again and get them talking again?

“If anybody can do it, it might be you?”

