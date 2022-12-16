“No way! They don’t know you!” – Rafael Nadal pulls Casper Ruud’s

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal teased Casper Ruud in jest after the Norwegian won the 2022 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award.

It is the 23-year-old’s first ATP Award and it came after a great 2022 season in which he reached the finals of two Grand Slams, one Masters 1000 and the ATP Finals. He also reached a career-high of No. 2 in the ATP rankings. He received the award for his fair play, professionalism, and integrity on and off the court.

Ruud not only became the first Scandinavian winner since Sweden’s Stefan Edberg won it for the fifth time in 1995, but he also shattered the record held by Nadal and Roger Federer. Since 2004, the duo has won it every year, with the Spaniard claiming it five times and the Swiss maestro 13 times.

After Rudd was announced as the winner of the award, Nadal took to social media to pull his leg, before adding that he was “super happy” for him.

“No way!!! They don’t know you!!! Many congrats, you deserve it 100%! Super happy for you!” the Spaniard wrote.