Categories
UK

Norway salmon price drops, Chile firm going into holiday, Scots


Norway salmon spot prices look set for a tumble before Christmas, while Chilean continue to strengthen and the Scottish picture is unchanged week-on-week, sources told Undercurrent News […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.