Norway sovereign wealth fund drops Thai, Israeli firms on rights

Dec 16 (Reuters) – Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said

on Thursday it would exclude from its portfolio two Thai

companies and one Israeli firm that it said held “unacceptable

risk” of human rights’ violations.

The $1.3 trillion fund’s executive board decided to exclude

Israeli security and analytics software provider Cognyte

Software Ltd, Thai national energy company PTT

and its PTT Oil and Retail Business unit, the fund said.

The fund’s ethics council said the Thai firms’ partnerships

with Myanmar state- and military-owned companies and its

activities there provide the armed forces “with substantial

revenue streams that can finance military operations and

abuses”.

The fund cited an “unacceptable risk that the companies

contribute to serious violations of individuals’ rights in

situations of war or conflict”.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army overthrew an

elected government in February 2021 and used lethal force to

suppress protests against its rule.

PTT and PTTOR did not respond to requests for comment. A

spokesman for Myanmar’s military government did not answer calls

seeking comment. The junta has previously blamed the lack of

progress on instability in the country and the pandemic.

Another PTT unit, PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP)

, said in March it would take over operations of the

Yadana gas field in Myanmar after France’s TotalEnergies

exited.

PTTEP had said it “recognises that equitable access to

energy is a fundamental human right that all people are entitled

to”.

On Cognyte, the fund’s ethics council said several states

that are said to be customers of its surveillance products and

services “have been accused of extremely serious human rights

violations.” The statement did not name any state.

Cognyte did not respond to a request for comment.

The fund said the decisions were based on ethics council

recommendations from May and June. It did not mention the fund’s

stake in the companies and did not respond to a request for

further comment on the suspensions.

It said it would remove Italy’s Leonardo SpA from

“observation”, as the reason it was placed under that criteria

was “no longer grounds for observation”.

Leonardo did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting

by Ann Maria Shibu; Editing by William Mallard)