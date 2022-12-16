Norway sovereign wealth fund drops Thai, Israeli firms on rights

Dec 16 (Reuters) – Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said
on Thursday it would exclude from its portfolio two Thai
companies and one Israeli firm that it said held “unacceptable
risk” of human rights’ violations.
The $1.3 trillion fund’s executive board decided to exclude
Israeli security and analytics software provider Cognyte
Software Ltd, Thai national energy company PTT
and its PTT Oil and Retail Business unit, the fund said.
The fund’s ethics council said the Thai firms’ partnerships
with Myanmar state- and military-owned companies and its
activities there provide the armed forces “with substantial
revenue streams that can finance military operations and
abuses”.
The fund cited an “unacceptable risk that the companies
contribute to serious violations of individuals’ rights in
situations of war or conflict”.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army overthrew an
elected government in February 2021 and used lethal force to
suppress protests against its rule.
PTT and PTTOR did not respond to requests for comment. A
spokesman for Myanmar’s military government did not answer calls
seeking comment. The junta has previously blamed the lack of
progress on instability in the country and the pandemic.
Another PTT unit, PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP)
, said in March it would take over operations of the
Yadana gas field in Myanmar after France’s TotalEnergies
exited.
PTTEP had said it “recognises that equitable access to
energy is a fundamental human right that all people are entitled
to”.
On Cognyte, the fund’s ethics council said several states
that are said to be customers of its surveillance products and
services “have been accused of extremely serious human rights
violations.” The statement did not name any state.
Cognyte did not respond to a request for comment.
The fund said the decisions were based on ethics council
recommendations from May and June. It did not mention the fund’s
stake in the companies and did not respond to a request for
further comment on the suspensions.
It said it would remove Italy’s Leonardo SpA from
“observation”, as the reason it was placed under that criteria
was “no longer grounds for observation”.
Leonardo did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Ann Maria Shibu; Editing by William Mallard)
