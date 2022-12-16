On My Block Spinoff About ‘Cursed’ Freeridge Teens Gets Release

Netflix is inviting you back to the Los Angeles neighborhood of Freeridge, with an On My Block spinoff that will premiere Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Announced in September 2021 and teased weeks later within the On My Block series finale, the offshoot Freeridge is described as a coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines (played by Abbott Elementary‘s Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Team Kaylie‘s Bryana Salaz) and their friends Demi and Cameron (L.A.’s Finest‘s Ciara Riley Wilson and Liv and Maddie‘s Tenzing Norgay Trainor) who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives.”

Teasing the spinoff to TVLine last year, On My Block and Freeridge co-creator Jeremy Haft said, “The world of Freeridge is very rich and vibrant, and there are tons of stories to tell. We’ve always had a tiny grain of hope — [co-creator] Lauren Iungerich, [executive producer] Jamie Dooner, Eddie [Gonzalez] and myself — that we’d continue the stories of Freeridge. Luckily, and with great gratitude, we say thank you to Netflix for allowing us to continue telling those stories.”

Iungerich, who serves as showrunner on Freeridge, said in a statement, “the new core four of Freeridge don’t step into the shoes of our original [On My Block] crew. They step into their own shoes, right alongside the legacy of the kids who came before them. Through the lens of this new group of friends, we’ll see Freeridge as we know it and also explore a Freeridge we haven’t seen before.”

Freeridge Season 1 will be comprised of eight half-hour episodes. The cast also includes Peggy Blow in a new series regular role, while Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ik0wuakor and Raushanah Simmons will reprise their roles from On My Block, as Geny, Ruben, Dwayne and Fran.

